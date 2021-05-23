$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post sales of $18.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 202.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $73.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $87.00 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

FLMN opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a P/E ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.