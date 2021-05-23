David Kemp Purchases 1,574 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 20th, David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total value of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59).
  • On Thursday, March 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,430 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,147 ($5,418.08).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.30) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 270.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -10.47.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

