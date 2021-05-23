WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) Insider Buys £16,991.10 in Stock

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) insider Phillip Wale bought 29,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £16,991.10 ($22,198.98).

LON:WHI opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.50. The company has a market cap of £35.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71. WH Ireland Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.88 ($0.78).

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Institutional Broking. The Wealth Management segment provides bespoke wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

