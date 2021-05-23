WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) Insider Buys £16,991.10 in Stock

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) insider Phillip Wale bought 29,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £16,991.10 ($22,198.98).
LON:WHI opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.50. The company has a market cap of £35.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71. WH Ireland Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.88 ($0.78).
