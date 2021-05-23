Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:BREZU)

Breeze Holdings Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BREZU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 24th. Breeze Holdings Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

