Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.70, but opened at $61.79. Foot Locker shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 41,550 shares.

The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

