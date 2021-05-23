Blucora Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,591 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the typical volume of 575 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.37 on Friday. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $792.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,637.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Blucora by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after acquiring an additional 424,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $12,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.