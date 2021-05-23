Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LAC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

