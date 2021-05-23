Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 34,798 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 560% compared to the average daily volume of 5,272 call options.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 644.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 72,489 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

