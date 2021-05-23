Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 34,798 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 560% compared to the average daily volume of 5,272 call options.
MDLZ stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 644.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 72,489 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
