Alkami Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALKT) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Alkami Technology’s (NASDAQ:ALKT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 24th. Alkami Technology had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During Alkami Technology’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ALKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $30.71 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.