Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $425.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 4,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 297,768 shares.The stock last traded at $335.88 and had previously closed at $323.16.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,761,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

