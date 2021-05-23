Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immatics’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immatics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Immatics stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

