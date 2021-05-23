Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Rating Reiterated by Beacon Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Beacon Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
STC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
CVE:STC opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$444.29 million and a PE ratio of 33.84. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
