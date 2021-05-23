Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $8,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

