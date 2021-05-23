Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

FDUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $417.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

