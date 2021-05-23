GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

GSKY opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 111,045 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

