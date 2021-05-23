Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

