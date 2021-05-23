Oppenheimer Comments on The ExOne Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The ExOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The ExOne’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

XONE opened at $20.50 on Friday. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

