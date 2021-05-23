Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $736.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $166.70. 1,519,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.77. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

