$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.45. 195,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day moving average of $199.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

