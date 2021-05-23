EveryCoin (EVY) Price Hits $0.0001

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $498,268.74 and $766.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.36 or 0.00917201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00087592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.