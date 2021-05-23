PlayFuel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00018836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.36 or 0.00917201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00087592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.