$70.36 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report $70.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.94 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

