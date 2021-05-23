AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 141,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,272. The firm has a market cap of $851.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

