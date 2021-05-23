Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.24 million.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. 678,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.30.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,600 shares of company stock worth $2,580,054. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

