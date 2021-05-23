USDJ Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDJ has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00428160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00193953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003820 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.34 or 0.00837236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDJUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.