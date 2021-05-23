$443.48 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $443.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.20 million and the highest is $451.77 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $420.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helen of Troy.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HELE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.86. The stock had a trading volume of 131,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $168.83 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.