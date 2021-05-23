$443.48 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $443.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.20 million and the highest is $451.77 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $420.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HELE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.86. The stock had a trading volume of 131,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $168.83 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

