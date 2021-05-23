UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00006430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $4.29 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00458357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

