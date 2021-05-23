Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report $12.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.94 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $49.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.38. 2,210,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.39. Accenture has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.