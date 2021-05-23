Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce sales of $242.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $273.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $88.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $950.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 766,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,807. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 418,861 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

