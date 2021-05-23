Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.26. 385,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.43. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $197.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

