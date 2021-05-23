Alpha Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,036.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,310.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.36 or 0.01700213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00451012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048074 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003719 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

