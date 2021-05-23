Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 58.3% Lower This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 58.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $40.06 or 0.00107375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00060071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00417322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00194573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.99 or 0.00849602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,673 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

