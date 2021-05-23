Centrality 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $68.22 million and $1.17 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00906916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

