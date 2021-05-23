Brokerages Expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will report sales of $179.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.80 million and the highest is $181.46 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $729.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $730.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $793.57 million, with estimates ranging from $791.10 million to $796.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,485 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $86.27. 320,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $104.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.