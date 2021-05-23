Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,179. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

