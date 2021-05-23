Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post sales of $44.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.63 billion to $44.64 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $38.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $166.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.57 billion to $166.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $184.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.55 billion to $188.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,863,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,217,594. Microsoft has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

