Rupee Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $35,535.83 and $7.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000086 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,290,000 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

