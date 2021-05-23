BASIC Achieves Market Cap of $24.96 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. BASIC has a total market cap of $24.96 million and approximately $489,171.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00913144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

