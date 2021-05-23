Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $299 million-$311 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.23 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.48. 190,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. Upland Software has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.