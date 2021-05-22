Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Cap of $127.13 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $127.13 million and approximately $48.35 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00455815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,678,934,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,431,649,507 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.