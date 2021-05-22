Hoge Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.77 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $143.49 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.65 or 0.00909518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00088089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 409,504,744,460 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

