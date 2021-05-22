$67.95 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post $67.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.40 million and the lowest is $67.61 million. First Foundation reported sales of $57.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $276.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.60 million to $277.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $292.30 million, with estimates ranging from $270.90 million to $305.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 181,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

