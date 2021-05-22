Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post $139.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $144.92 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $142.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $568.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.79 million to $578.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $560.89 million, with estimates ranging from $520.33 million to $578.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TGP traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

