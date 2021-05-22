Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post sales of $136.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.46 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 822.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $575.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $527.04 million to $630.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $881.68 million, with estimates ranging from $826.36 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Insiders sold 92,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,224 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 248,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

