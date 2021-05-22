Shadows Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Shadows has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $516,988.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00018568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00912710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

