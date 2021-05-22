ROAD Hits Market Capitalization of $249,526.17 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, ROAD has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $249,526.17 and approximately $25,845.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.21 or 0.00415698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00193550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.00854208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

