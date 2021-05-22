SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Truist boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,202.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,664 shares of company stock worth $3,848,459 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

SAIL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. 732,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,036. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

