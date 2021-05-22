Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to report sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the lowest is $4.09 billion. Eaton posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $18.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.43. 1,790,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 12-month low of $77.06 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.