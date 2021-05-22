Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $446 million-$457 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.35 million.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.75 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.87.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,843 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

