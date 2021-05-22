BiFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $580,896.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, BiFi has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $580,896.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050234 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00243120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032163 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,378,818 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

